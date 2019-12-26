Noku Hits Market Capitalization of $687,698.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Noku has a market cap of $687,698.00 and $429.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

