Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.07.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $106.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 90.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

