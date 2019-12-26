NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Dan J. Hill Buys 1,500 Shares

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Dan J. Hill bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $26.60. 31,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 15,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,106,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,347 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,523,000 after buying an additional 3,244,972 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,804,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,521,000 after buying an additional 1,768,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 151.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after buying an additional 468,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.