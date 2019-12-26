Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24, approximately 985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

In other news, insider Reed David sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $618,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 114.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the third quarter worth $163,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

