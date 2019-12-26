Nxt Trading Down 2.3% This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Nxt has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $1.43 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008505 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, OKEx, Poloniex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Indodax, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

