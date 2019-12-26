Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Shares Up 5.9%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72, approximately 286,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 194,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.94.

The stock has a market cap of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 93.54%. Analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

