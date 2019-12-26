Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 15,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.42 and a beta of 2.36. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

