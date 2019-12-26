Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31, 11,873,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 386% from the average session volume of 2,444,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTX. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman acquired 149,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy acquired 500,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

