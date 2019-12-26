Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.25

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.41. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 7,680 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

In other news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Optical Cable by 104.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 111,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.