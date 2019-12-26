Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Down 0.9%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.32, approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 20,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

