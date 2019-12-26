Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives $24.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

PAM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

PAM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 584,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.92. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $3.69. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 30.08%.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

