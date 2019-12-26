Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PK. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.82.

PK stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,796 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,308,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,779 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,152 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,335,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,000 shares in the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

