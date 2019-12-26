PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,311.00 and $2.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004705 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010973 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

