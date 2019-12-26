Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Up 39.3%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) rose 39.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 4,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

