Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.92. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 21,300 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

