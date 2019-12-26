Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.92. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 21,300 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

