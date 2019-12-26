Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.46.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 431,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

