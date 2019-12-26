Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) Trading Up 2.6%

Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85, approximately 108 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.