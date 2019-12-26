Prometeus (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $362,148.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $362,148.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003928 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.01214598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118859 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

