Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of PTI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 28,830,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,008. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

