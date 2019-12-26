Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $3.00. Providence Resources shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 400,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

