PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) Insider Buys £20,020 in Stock

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) insider Jim Prower acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,020 ($26,335.17).

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32. PRS Reit PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 102.50 ($1.35).

Get PRS Reit alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. PRS Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PRS Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.