Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $297.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market cap of $29,709.00 and approximately $297.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 389,277,771 coins and its circulating supply is 136,624,523 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

