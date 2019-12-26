Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 5% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $378,779.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, DDEX and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01212258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.