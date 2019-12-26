Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Qumu an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Qumu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QUMU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Qumu news, CEO Vern Hanzlik bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,016 shares in the company, valued at $612,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 20,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,593. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 68.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.