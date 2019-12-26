Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00017.

Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.82. 2,927 shares of the stock traded hands. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

