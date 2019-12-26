Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2019 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $123.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2019 – Caterpillar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/8/2019 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $130.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.22. 1,576,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

