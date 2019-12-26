Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Remark an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Remark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,719. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Remark will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the third quarter valued at $644,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

