REPO Reaches One Day Volume of $2,939.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. REPO has a market cap of $5.09 million and $2,939.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REPO has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00182427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.01219069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118959 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

