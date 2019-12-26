Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Shares Down 1%

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.57, 89,804 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 178,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Santander upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Repsol had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repsol SA will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

