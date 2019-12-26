Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.04, 155,656 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 85,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of research firms have commented on REXN. ValuEngine cut Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit