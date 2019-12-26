Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.04, 155,656 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 85,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of research firms have commented on REXN. ValuEngine cut Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

