Richard Hermanns Purchases 5,000 Shares of HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 19th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $16,575.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,725.00.

NYSE HQI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,331. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

