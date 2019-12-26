Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Up to $16.14

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.14. Rite Aid shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 27,319,475 shares trading hands.
RAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
The firm has a market cap of $823.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 81.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 523.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Rite Aid by 59.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
