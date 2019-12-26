Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Up to $16.14

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.14. Rite Aid shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 27,319,475 shares trading hands.

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $823.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 81.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 523.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Rite Aid by 59.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

