Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $190.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.62. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

