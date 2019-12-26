Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Gold’s investments in Mount Milligan, Andacollo, Pueblo Viejo, Wassa, Rainy River, Peñasquito and Cortez properties are expected to generate significant revenues in fiscal year 2020 and beyond. The company added the high-quality long-life Khoemacau development project to its stream portfolio, which will act as a catalyst. Following the resolution of the Voisey’s Bay Royalty dispute, it will be exposed to a world-class operating asset that ensures a steady stream of royalty revenues. It will also gain from higher gold prices. Royal Gold continues to utilize its strong cash flow for dividends payments, debt reduction and new business investments. However, lower grades in the Rainy River and the Wassa projects remain a near-term headwind. Also, the worker union’s strike at the Andacollo project will affect results.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $120.55 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 26.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

