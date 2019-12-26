Rubies (RBIES) Price Reaches $0.0039

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $40,637.00 and $172.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rubies has traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007168 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

