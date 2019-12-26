Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 76.8% in December

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the November 28th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 27,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,145. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 741.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 464,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167,916 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.