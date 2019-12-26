SaluS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,070.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00073827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. SaluS has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $10,070.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064896 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,184.44 or 0.99640784 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

