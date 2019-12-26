Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 28th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Sapiens International has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 41.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.