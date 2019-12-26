Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Trading 2.8% Higher

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 4,550 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 38,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

