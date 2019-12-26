Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post sales of $8.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $8.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $28.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.88 million to $32.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.59 million, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $41.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRTS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 20,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of -0.59.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

