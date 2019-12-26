Short Interest in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Rises By 97.4%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the November 28th total of 840,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 151,893 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Alexco Resource by 55.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexco Resource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,082. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.