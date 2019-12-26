Short Interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) Expands By 315.8%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 315.8% from the November 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auris Medical stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Auris Medical comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.96% of Auris Medical worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of EARS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 93,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.55.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit