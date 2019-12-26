Short Interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) Expands By 315.8%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 315.8% from the November 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auris Medical stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Auris Medical comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.96% of Auris Medical worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of EARS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 93,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.55.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

