Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Drops By 83.2%

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the November 28th total of 99,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LEU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 32,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,615. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centrus Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of Centrus Energy worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

