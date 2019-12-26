Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Drops By 26.1%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 28th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRVL. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $330,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $151,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,787,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,001,008.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,655. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CorVel by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CorVel by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.71. 50,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. CorVel has a 1-year low of $59.69 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.67.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

