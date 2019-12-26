Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Decreases By 27.9%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the November 28th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 5.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

DLA stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,080. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

