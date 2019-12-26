Short Interest in The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) Declines By 59.3%

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,950,000 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 28th total of 49,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $133,243.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,460.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $56.16. 1,785,054 shares of the stock were exchanged.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.