Short Interest in The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) Declines By 59.3%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,950,000 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 28th total of 49,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $133,243.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,460.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $56.16. 1,785,054 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

