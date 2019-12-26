Short Interest in Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Increases By 42.7%

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the November 28th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yuma Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Yuma Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Yuma Energy alerts:

YUMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,181. Yuma Energy has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Yuma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuma Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.