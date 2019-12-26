Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Receives C$19.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.89.

SIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE SIA remained flat at $C$18.29 during midday trading on Thursday. 84,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$15.49 and a 12 month high of C$20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 179.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.12.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$167.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 902.94%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit