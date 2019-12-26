Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Receives C$19.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.89.

SIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE SIA remained flat at $C$18.29 during midday trading on Thursday. 84,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$15.49 and a 12 month high of C$20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 179.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.12.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$167.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 902.94%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

