Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 190,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 282,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price objective on Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The company has a market cap of $38.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile Inc will post 0.0202817 EPS for the current year.

About Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

