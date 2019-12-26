SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Trading Down 3.1%

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $446.50 and last traded at $458.50, 963 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised SMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get SMC alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.75 and a 200-day moving average of $407.83.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.